Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

