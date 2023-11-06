Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 222 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.56.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $310.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day moving average is $278.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

