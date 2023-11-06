Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

