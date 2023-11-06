JOE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.01 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $107.98 million and $9.01 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,048,710 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

