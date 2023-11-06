TrueUSD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $181.11 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,342,408,449 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

