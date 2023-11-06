Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $457.65 million and $30.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.59 or 0.05433287 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00036834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06771216 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $28,590,903.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

