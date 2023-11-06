Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $12.22 on Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $12.22 or 0.00034803 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $53,605.43 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

