Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,564 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $50.22 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

