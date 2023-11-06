Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EWP stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $716.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

