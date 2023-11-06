Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 934,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $81.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

