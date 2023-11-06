BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XHLF stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.