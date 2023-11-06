iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Increased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after buying an additional 19,174,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30,237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,580,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 279,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.