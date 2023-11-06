Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

