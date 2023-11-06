Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shenzhou International Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

