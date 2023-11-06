Fair Isaac (FICO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $930.41 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $427.09 and a one year high of $940.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $887.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $828.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 237.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $2,011,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

