The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $89.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.80 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

