NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($84.21) to GBX 7,150 ($87.00) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,400 ($77.88) to GBX 6,700 ($81.53) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($97.35) to GBX 8,100 ($98.56) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($85.18) to GBX 7,300 ($88.83) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,057.14.

NEXT Price Performance

About NEXT

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. NEXT has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

