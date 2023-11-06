Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after buying an additional 1,223,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $17,732,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,150,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,859 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

