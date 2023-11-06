Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 116,853 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,895,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $34.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

