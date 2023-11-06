Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

