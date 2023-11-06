Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 195,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after buying an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $47.64 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

