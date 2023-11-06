Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $286,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

