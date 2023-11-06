Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

PRU stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

