Lincoln National Corp Has $986,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 514,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

