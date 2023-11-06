New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

