Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $260.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.73. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

