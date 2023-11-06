Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $6.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Funko from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $451.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Funko will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 9,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $67,780.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,828,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,506,973. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 9,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $67,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,828,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,506,973. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Nave bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $302,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 760,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,240 in the last 90 days. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 342,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231,557 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 1,290,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Funko by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

