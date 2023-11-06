Truist Financial Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $4.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 13.81.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 200.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

