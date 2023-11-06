Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $203.16 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Franco-Nevada worth $203,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FNV opened at $124.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $118.23 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.