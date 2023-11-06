Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $197,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $287.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.85 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.56 and its 200 day moving average is $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.