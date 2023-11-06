Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 70,666 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $185,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.