Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,982,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,179,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,165,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.