Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,796,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after buying an additional 892,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

