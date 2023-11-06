Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 150 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

