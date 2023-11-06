iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 991.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 316.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDO stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

