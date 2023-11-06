iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBTD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.