Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after buying an additional 1,052,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

DFAE opened at $22.69 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

