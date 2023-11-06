Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Boosted by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 7.1% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $724,787,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

