Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

