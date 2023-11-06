Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

