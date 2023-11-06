Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

