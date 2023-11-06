Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases 27,559 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 260.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFLV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $24.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

