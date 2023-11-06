Legacy Financial Group Inc. Buys 885 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,830,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.