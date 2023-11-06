Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 934.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 3.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.35.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $127.20 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $116.35 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.