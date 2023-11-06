Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 27,910 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,805.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,277.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,427 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,389 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

