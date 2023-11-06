Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1,630.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.06 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average is $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

