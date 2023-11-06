Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 11,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

