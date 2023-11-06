Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 2.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $392.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.67 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

