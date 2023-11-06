Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 2,475 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

