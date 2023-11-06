Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New $430,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,423,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

